The fourth suspect wanted in connection to an aggravated robbery in Weslaco and Mercedes is now in police custody

27-year-old Jimmy Charles Wells faced a judge this afternoon at the Weslaco municipal court and was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. His bond was set at two hundred thousand dollars.

Wells, along with three other individuals, were wanted for robbing a meat market on the 2600 block of Westgate in Weslaco earlier this month.

This is an update to this story: