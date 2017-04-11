McAllen Woman Arrested for Auto Theft

MCALLEN (KFXV) — We stay in McAllen where police also arrested one woman for theft.
According to officials, around midnight, McAllen police arrested 38-year-old, Veronica Maldonado for an outstanding warrant of theft of a vehicle. The theft occurred earlier this year.
Maldonado received a $15,000 bond.

1 Comment

  1. Catalina Rodriguez on April 12, 2017 at 4:40 am

    Get a job lady & stop taking what is NOT yours. Some people work hard to have transportation either to go work, take kids to school etc…they just don’t take because they want/like it!

    Reply

