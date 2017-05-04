McAllen Police Search for Man Involved in Disturbance

McAllen (KFXV) — A man suspected of deadly conduct is on the loose and police are asking for your help to find him.

Investigators, say a municipal court issued a warrant for Jorge Oscar Munoz Torres, for his involvement in a disturbance involving gunfire.

Near the 900 block of East Expressway 83 in late April.

The 23-year-old Hispanic male is between 5″7′ and 5″9′, approximately 180 pounds, he also has tattoos on his right arm that include a skull.

Contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers immediately if you spot him or know where he is at (956) 687-8477.