McAllen Police Search for Man Involved in Disturbance

Posted by | May 4, 2017 | |

McAllen Police Search for Man Involved in Disturbance

McAllen (KFXV) — A man suspected of deadly conduct is on the loose and police are asking for your help to find him.
Investigators, say a municipal court issued a warrant for Jorge Oscar Munoz Torres, for his involvement in a disturbance involving gunfire.
Near the 900 block of East Expressway 83 in late April.
The 23-year-old Hispanic male is between 5″7′ and 5″9′, approximately 180 pounds, he also has tattoos on his right arm that include a skull.
Contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers immediately if you spot him or know where he is at (956) 687-8477.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Arrest after Suspect Attempts to Flee through Golf Course

Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Arrest after Suspect Attempts to Flee through Golf Course

December 4, 2014

Local Reactions on Shinseki’s Resignation

Local Reactions on Shinseki’s Resignation

May 30, 2014

Authorities Investigating Double Murder in Donna

Authorities Investigating Double Murder in Donna

April 16, 2015

Woman Kills Motorcyclist in Edinburg

Woman Kills Motorcyclist in Edinburg

January 9, 2017

Leave a Reply

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Contest

Got News?

Submit your news tip

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT