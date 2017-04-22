McAllen Police Search for ATV Theft Suspect

Police in McAllen need the help of all Fox viewers locating a suspect wanted for theft of an all-terrain vehicle earlier in the month. According to the McAllen Police Department, Michael Richard Waleski is wanted for allegedly stealing a 2008 Polaris ATV near the 3600 Block of South M Street in McAllen. Waleski is described as a white male, 20 years old, 5 foot 11 inches, approximately 157 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know his whereabouts you’re asked to contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956 686-TIPS

Additionally, police have arrested Elias John Russo for his involvement of the theft of the ATV on Wednesday.