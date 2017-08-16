MCALLEN (KFXV) — McAllen investigators are searching for a pair of suspects wanted for burglarizing a cell phone store.

McAllen police say the suspects were caught on camera entering the business near the 2700 block of South 23rd street earlier this week.

The suspects are seen wearing a sleeveless hoodie. One is wearing camo clothing, and another is wearing glasses.

Call the McAllen Crime Stoppers if you can help police identify the suspects, all information remains anonymous and could lead to a cash reward.