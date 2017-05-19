McAllen Police Release Sketch of Wanted Man

McAllen Police Release Sketch of Wanted Man

McAllen (KFXV) — Police need your help identifying a man wanted in connection with a robbery.

The incident happened on the 2300 block of Lindberg Avenue, with the assistance of the Department of Public Safety. Police released this sketch of the suspect, described as a Hispanic male between 18 and 20 years old, with a slim build and a medium complexion. Witnesses last saw him wearing a dark cap and blue Reebok hooded sweater, with blue jean shorts and white tennis shoes. Contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477, if you recognize him.

