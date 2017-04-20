McAllen Police Make Drug Bust During Traffic Stop

McAllen Police Make Drug Bust During Traffic Stop

McAllen (KFXV) — In McAllen, deputies seize over 70 kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop.
At this time authorities are still continuing to investigate and have yet to release further details in the case. Police are urging residents to report if you know of any drug dealers in your neighborhood or are aware of any suspicious activity . Help keep your community safe by calling McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS (8477).
You are not required to give your name, address, or phone number at any time. If the information you provide through the hotline leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

