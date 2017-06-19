McAllen Police Investigate Deadly Shooting

Jun 19, 2017

McAllen (KFXV) — Authorities are requesting for the community’s help to find the person, or persons, responsible for the shooting death of a man found early this morning.
According to investigators, Nicolas Anthony Bazan, 41-years-old and originally from San Antonio, was found behind a home near  Main Street and Vine Street.
Neighbors say the area is very quiet and incidents like this one are rare.
If you have information that can help solve this case, you can report tips to the McAllen Crime Stoppers Hotline.

McAllen crime stoppers

McAllen Crime Stoppers primary purpose is to obtain information on wanted, persons, crimes, and criminal activity. In turn the program provides rewards for anonymous cooperation.

All calls are kept confidential. If you have any information on a crime or a wanted fugitive, call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.

