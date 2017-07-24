McAllen Police Identify Man Found Dead

McAllen (KFXV) — Police in McAllen are investigating a death reported over the weekend, and have now identified the person found.

According to investigators with the Mcallen Police Department, the incident occurred on the 2300 block of west Iris Avenue. Police responded to reports of a deceased man — identified as 25-year-old, Hector Issael Holguin — in an apartment complex around 2 in the afternoon.

Authorities say the body showed signs of injury, and possible violence. We will bring you more information as it is made available.

Related