McAllen Police Department announces 17 new police cadets

McAllen (KFXV) – New Cadets were issued their letter of appointment this week and have begun processing and orientation. The class will begin their law enforcement career at the McAllen Police Academy. The academy is a 20-week program designed to provide instruction and to prepare police cadets for State peace officer licensing exam.

Areas of instruction include:

  • penal Code
  • traffic law
  • code of criminal procedure
  • juvenile law
  • firearms training
  • patrol procedures
  • administrative policy

