McAllen Police Arrest Two for Credit Card Abuse

McAllen (KFXV) – According to the McAllen Police Department, officers responded to a pawn shop on the 2300 block of Expressway 83 on April 7th where an employee claimed a male subject, later identified as Saul Israel Garza, attempted to use a cloned credit card.

Police arrested Garza,who initially provided a false name, and charged him with credit card abuse. Officials later linked Patricia Garcia to the crime and arrested her for credit card abuse. Both suspects made several purchases in March at area pawn shops and were later charged an additional counts of credit card abuse.

Garza received a total of $302,500 in bond. Garcia received a bond of $20,000.