McAllen ISD to Host ‘EDUFest’

Posted by | Apr 19, 2017 | |

McAllen (KFXV) — McAllen ISD hosts its first ever enrollment “EDUFest”. The event will showcase many of the ways to empower students (robotics, coding, Advanced Academics, Fine Arts, athletics, dual language, visual and performing arts, all day pre-K, chess, etc.) EDUFest will take place this Saturday, April 22 at the McAllen Performing Arts Center. The district encourages families and friends who are not currently enrolled in McAllen schools to take part. Enrollment officers will be on hand to answer questions. Parents do not have to bring any paperwork.

For more information, contact the McAllen School District at 956 618 6031.

online: http://www.mcallenisd.org/news/edufest-information/

