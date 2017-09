MCALLEN — Mcallen ISD is opening it’s doors to daca recipients or “dreamers”..as they offer programs designed for students –to support young people, so they feel safe and thrive in the school environment. According to Superintendent, Jose Gonzales, the McAllen School District has more than 30 campuses, where he says he wants all students from everywhere in the world to feel at home.

The help is free, for more information visit www.mcallenisd.org.