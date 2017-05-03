McAllen High School Students Join Fight Against Violence

Posted by | May 3, 2017 | |

McAllen High School Students Join Fight Against Violence

McAllen (KFXV) – High school students gathered at a local Stadium to raise awareness against Dating Violence. This after a young girl fell victim to relationship abuse Yeardley Love died May 3rd of 2010 after she was beaten to death by her ex-boyfriend. McAllen Memorial students doing their part by walking in solidarity at Boxer Hernandez Stadium.

“We’re just trying to raise awareness for violence in teen dating and money for the One Love Foundation” – Fernanda Aguilera

To donate to the one love Foundation who educates the community on relationship violence visit their website; joinonelove.org #OneLoveGivingDay

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870. It can also be seen on Dish Network and DirecTV channel 2.

Related Posts

Man Found Shot Dead in Car

Man Found Shot Dead in Car

November 15, 2016

Man Loses Control of Motorcycle, Dies in Donna Crash

Man Loses Control of Motorcycle, Dies in Donna Crash

May 1, 2015

Elderly Man Killed in Auto-Pedestrian Accident

Elderly Man Killed in Auto-Pedestrian Accident

May 25, 2015

Sheriff Officials Train for Mass Shooting Scenarios

Sheriff Officials Train for Mass Shooting Scenarios

April 25, 2016

Leave a Reply

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Contest

Got News?

Submit your news tip

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT