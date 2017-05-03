McAllen High School Students Join Fight Against Violence

McAllen (KFXV) – High school students gathered at a local Stadium to raise awareness against Dating Violence. This after a young girl fell victim to relationship abuse Yeardley Love died May 3rd of 2010 after she was beaten to death by her ex-boyfriend. McAllen Memorial students doing their part by walking in solidarity at Boxer Hernandez Stadium.

“We’re just trying to raise awareness for violence in teen dating and money for the One Love Foundation” – Fernanda Aguilera

To donate to the one love Foundation who educates the community on relationship violence visit their website; joinonelove.org #OneLoveGivingDay