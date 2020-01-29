McAllen, Texas– The McAllen High Mariachi Oro qualified for the State UIL Mariachi contest following their outstanding performance at the Regional UIL event on January 25.

McAllen High earned a Division 1 Superior Rating at the Regional UIL Mariachi contest in La Joya and will compete at the state level February 21-22.

“This is an incredible UIL State Festival where we will be competing with more than 80 of the top Mariachi Ensembles from across the state of Texas,”

McAllen High Mariachi Oro Instructor Alex Trevino said.

“McHi Mariachi Oro currently stands as the only high school group in the entire state, across all classifications (1A-6A), to have attained straight Division 1 Superior Ratings four years in a row and also received entire Group Outstanding Performer accolades three times.”

The McAllen High Mariachi Oro will also compete at the state TAME (Texas Association of Mariachi Educators) event Feb. 6-8 in Seguin.

“We are very proud of their dedication and love for the music that makes this possible and we will continue to put in the work to maintain that level of musical excellence,” Trevino said.

The Mariachi Oro has won five state titles since 2014.

This Story is Courtesy of the McAllen Independent School District