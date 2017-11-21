The Mcallen Holiday Parade 2017 announced the addition of Comedian Guillermo Rodriguez and child actress and san Juan native Manelly Zepeda. The world famous Clydesdale horses will also be attending.
The festivities kick off on November 30th and for more information you can visit www.mcallenholidayparade.com
McAllen adds two more guests to the annual Holiday Parade
