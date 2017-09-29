Over 1000 lbs of Marijuana are off the streets after border patrol discovered the drugs in an abandoned truck.
The drugs were found after agents witnessed a brown GMC pickup driving towards the Rio Grande River in Mission. The driver attempted to speed away by making a U-turn. As the agents got closer, the driver drove the truck into the river and left it there.
74 bundles were seized weighting 1,165 pounds with a street value of 932 thousand dollars.
Where in the Rio grande ? Rio grande is 1,200 miles long
Thats great that you police got that