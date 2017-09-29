Over 1000 lbs of Marijuana are off the streets after border patrol discovered the drugs in an abandoned truck.

The drugs were found after agents witnessed a brown GMC pickup driving towards the Rio Grande River in Mission. The driver attempted to speed away by making a U-turn. As the agents got closer, the driver drove the truck into the river and left it there.

74 bundles were seized weighting 1,165 pounds with a street value of 932 thousand dollars.