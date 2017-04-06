Man’s Abuse of 6 Year Old Girl Confirmed

MISSION (KFXV) — Mission police arrest 34-year-old, Sergio Rafael Serra who is accused to sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl

Serra, who is originally from El Paso, was detained by the authorities after the mother of the six-year-old child said her child out cried that she had been sexually abused by the man.

The police accompanied the minor to a hospital where a sexual abuse test was administered. The results confirmed the child had been violated.

Serra is accused of sexual aggression against a minor and remains in the Hidalgo County Jail.