Man’s Abuse of 6 Year Old Girl Confirmed

Posted by | Apr 6, 2017 | | 3 |

Man’s Abuse of 6 Year Old Girl Confirmed

MISSION (KFXV) — Mission police arrest 34-year-old, Sergio Rafael Serra who is accused to sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl

Serra, who is originally from El Paso, was detained by the authorities after the mother of the six-year-old child said her child out cried that she had been sexually abused by the man.
The police accompanied the minor to a hospital where a sexual abuse test was administered. The results confirmed the child had been violated.

Serra is accused of sexual aggression against a minor and remains in the Hidalgo County Jail.

Rate:

About The Author

Jasmine Rico

News Anchor and Producer at Entravision

3 Comments

  3. Cindy Corpos on April 6, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    No plea deal, no mercy for this monster!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT