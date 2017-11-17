A man is wanted for several hardware store thefts in Weslaco

Weslaco Police are on the hunt for a man linked to several thefts in a hardware store. The suspect was captured on video on several occasions taking tools from the store located off of Highway 1015 without paying. If you have any information that can help identify this man call Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956) 968- 8477 . All calls remain anonymous.

