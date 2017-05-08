Man Wanted for String of Robberies

Man Wanted for String of Robberies

McAllen (KFXV) — Police are asking for the help of all FOX viewers to find a man, caught on surveillance cameras, suspected of a string of burglaries.

These are pictures of the surveillance video released by police in hopes of identifying and bringing this suspected burglar to justice.
Last seen wearing a black hoodie with a chest pocket– the suspect is accused of entering three local business with a hatchet or small axe and taking an undisclosed amount of money. The businesses were located off Trenton, North 23rd and McColl Road. The burglaries happened on May 2nd and May 8th.
If you know who this man is or have information on this case call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956.687.8477.

