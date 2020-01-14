Webb county– The Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating this week’s most wanted suspect. 54-year-old Juan Antonio Garcia’s wanted on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and robbery.

The incident was reported in September 2018 at the 5700 block of San Bernardo Avenue.

“Garcia had a knife and was threatening to rob and was engaged in criminal activity.”

Garcia is 5 ft 7 in tall, weighs about 226 lb, has black hair, and brown eyes.

His last known address is the 2000 block of Lee avenue

If you have any information on his whereabouts are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 523-4408. Your call will remain anonymous

