Brownsville (KFXV) – Police need to help of all Fox viewers to identify a subject wanted for burglary of a vehicle. According to the department, the man was last seen driving either a GMC or Chevy extended pick-up. He also was described to have tattoos on his left chest area and on his upper right back.

If you have any information you’re asked to contact the Brownsville Crime stoppers at 956-546 TIPS.