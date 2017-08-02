Man Wanted For Assault On The Run

HIDALGO CO. (KFXV) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office needs the help of all Fox viewers to locate a man wanted for assault. According to investigators , 39-year-old, Juan Pablo Pons is described as 5’7’’, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Alamo. Call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers with tips.
About The Author
Jasmine Rico
News Anchor and Producer at Entravision
