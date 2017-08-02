Man Wanted For Assault On The Run

HIDALGO CO. (KFXV) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office needs the help of all Fox viewers to locate a man wanted for assault. According to investigators , 39-year-old, Juan Pablo Pons is described as 5’7’’, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Alamo. Call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers with tips.