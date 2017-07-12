Man Wanted for Allegedly Assaulting Family

HIDALGO CO. (KFXV) — The Hidalgo County sheriff’s office needs your help locating a man wanted for allegedly assaulting a family member.

The sheriff’s office released this photo of 30 year old, Luis Miguel Colunga Escobedo. He’s described at five foot, five inches, approximately 200 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. His last known address is in Mission. If you can help locate him, you’re asked to contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers.

