The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office needs your help to find a man wanted for assault.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office released 41-year-old, Luis Armando Garza Garcia’s information today, and say he’s wanted for family violence. He’s described as five foot, seven inches, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. His last known residence is in the city of Mission.

Call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline with any tips.