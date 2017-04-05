Man threatened employee with a knife for a $60 robbery
Harlingen police arrested a man for robbery of a convenience store.
The incident happened near the 1500 Block in 77 Sunshine Strip at around 5 o’clock in the morning.
According to police, an employee said a male entered the store with a knife and demanded money and cigarettes estimated at 60 bucks.
The suspect then fled in a Chevy Impala.
Police were able to identify the suspect as 25-year-old as Scott Joseph Cuellar of Harlingen and arrested him after obtaining a warrant.
He received an aggravated robbery charge and a bond of $500,000.
