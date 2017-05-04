Man Strong Arms His Way Into Cash Register

Mission (KFXV) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department needs the help of all Fox viewers locating a man wanted for robbery of a local convenience store.

Surveillance cameras captured the tense scene, police say a male suspect entered, forcefully took money from the register, and fled the store. The incident happened Monday around 10 in the evening near the 7800 block of Shary Road in a rural part of Mission.

The suspect is described as having worn a light colored shirt, blue jeans and dark colored baseball cap.

If you have any information on this crime, call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at (956) 383-8114.