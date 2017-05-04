Man Strong Arms His Way Into Cash Register

Posted by | May 4, 2017 | |

Man Strong Arms His Way Into Cash Register

Mission (KFXV) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department needs the help of all Fox viewers locating a man wanted for robbery of a local convenience store.

Surveillance cameras captured the tense scene, police say a male suspect entered, forcefully took money from the register, and fled the store. The incident happened Monday around 10 in the evening near the 7800 block of Shary Road in a rural part of Mission.
The suspect is described as having worn a light colored shirt, blue jeans and dark colored baseball cap.
If you have any information on this crime, call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at (956) 383-8114.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Donna Woman Stabs Would-Be Rapist with His Own Knife

Donna Woman Stabs Would-Be Rapist with His Own Knife

June 8, 2016

Local Officials Meet to Discuss Ebola Protocol

Local Officials Meet to Discuss Ebola Protocol

October 17, 2014

Gunman Dead after Opening Fire in Downtown Austin

Gunman Dead after Opening Fire in Downtown Austin

November 28, 2014

Three Suspects Linked to Pursuit Remain on the Run

Three Suspects Linked to Pursuit Remain on the Run

October 12, 2015

Leave a Reply

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Contest

Got News?

Submit your news tip

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT