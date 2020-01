Palmview, Texas– Police are still searching for a man wanted in connection to a homicide.

The suspect is identified as 44-year-old Francisco Antonio Griego. Reports show the incident that happened at a drive-through near the intersections of Minnesota and Patricia street. Police say Diego is known to be affiliated with a gang.

Anyone with information on Diego’s whereabouts is being asked to call the Palmview crime stoppers hotline at 584-8477.