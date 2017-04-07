Man Sentenced to a year in Jail for slicing his dog’s throat

Hidalgo County (KFXV) — A man will spend 365 days behind bars after cutting a dog’s throat.

The man identified as Daniel Zamarita is charged with causing injury to his own pet by slicing his neck with a knife. According to officials the investigation started last year. His sentence was determined this week after being found guilty for provoking injury to his dog.

Authorities are warning community members that abuse to animals is a serious offense and you will be held accountable just like Zamarita.