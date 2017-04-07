Man Sentenced to a year in Jail for slicing his dog’s throat

Posted by | Apr 7, 2017 | |

Hidalgo County (KFXV) — A man will spend 365 days behind bars after cutting a dog’s throat.

The man identified as Daniel Zamarita is charged with causing injury to his own pet by slicing his neck with a knife. According to officials the investigation started last year. His sentence was determined this week after being found guilty for provoking injury to his dog.

Authorities are warning community members that abuse to animals is a serious offense and you will be held accountable just like Zamarita.

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870. It can also be seen on Dish Network and DirecTV channel 2.

2 Comments

  1. Carlos Zamora on April 10, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Sorry bastard needs a bullet to his head

    Reply
  2. Everardo Ramirez on April 10, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    He should be in a mental institution not in jail he is only going to get free meds and will come out crazyer

    Reply

