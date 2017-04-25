Man sentenced to 360 months for Trafficking Meth

Man sentenced to 360 months for Trafficking Meth

A man received a sentence for his involvement and trafficking narcotics through Brownsville to Florida. According to the US District Attorney’s Office 33-year-old Oscar Sosa received 360 months in a federal prison after a jury convicted him, in October of last year, for hiring individuals to cross methamphetamines by bus as they carry the packages on their person. The three men apprehended in Harlingen were meant to deliver the drugs in Florida. They were all charged and are currently serving time. Sosa is in custody and its pending transfer to federal prison

