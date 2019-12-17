Cameron County, Texas– A man found guilty of child sexual abuse has been sentenced.

Last week a jury of the 197th district court found 27-year-old Luis Fernando Puente guilty of one count continuous sexual abuse of a child and four counts of possession of child pornography.

Puentes turned himself into Brownsville police in January and admitted to repeatedly molesting a minor over four years and showing her pornography.

During the investigation, authorities found images of the victim on Puente’s phone, resulting in additional charges.

Puentes was sentenced to 60 years of prison with no possibility of parole.