Man Pulls Knife At Stripes

Pharr police discovered that a man wearing a white and blue windbreaker entered the store, pulled out a knife from his right pant pocket and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect was able to leave the store with an undetermined amount of cash. He was last seen walking away near the intersection of Nolana and Veterans. Pharr police are asking anyone with information to contact Pharr Crime Stoppers at (956) 787-TIPS.

The aggravated robbery happened on Sunday, November 26th at 1524 E.Nolana \Ave.

Pharr Crime Stoppers primary purpose is to obtain information on wanted, persons, crimes, and criminal activity. In turn the program provides rewards for anonymous cooperation.

All calls are kept confidential. If you have any information on a crime or a wanted fugitive, call Pharr Crime Stoppers at (956) 787-8477.