A man pulls out a knife at a Stripes convenience store.
The aggravated robbery happened on Sunday, November 26th at 1524 E.Nolana \Ave.
Pharr police discovered that a man wearing a white and blue windbreaker entered the store, pulled out a knife from his right pant pocket and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect was able to leave the store with an undetermined amount of cash. He was last seen walking away near the intersection of Nolana and Veterans. Pharr police are asking anyone with information to contact Pharr Crime Stoppers at (956) 787-TIPS.
People get crazy this time off year