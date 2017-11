One man is dead in Laredo after crashing a minivan into a building Wednesday.

It happened in the 2700 block of Saunders St. When police arrived, they saw a 2001 Ford Windstar had collided into a building after going over the curb.

The driver, 48-year-old Miguel Vazquez Maldonado is believed to have suffered a medical problem.

Maldonado was taken to Laredo Medical Center where he passed away.

The case is still under investigation by the Laredo Police Department Crash Team.