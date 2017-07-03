Man Leads Brownsville Police on High Speed Chase

Brownsville (KFXV) — 24-year old, Martin Lozano is in custody after leading police on a high speed chase.According to officials, Lozano evaded arrest in his vehicle after officers attempted to stop him for a traffic violation. Moments later, police arrested Lozano on 13th and Taft Street– when checking his criminal history, investigators found Cameron County had a warrant on him for failure to appear in court, for possession of marijuana in Medina County in Ohio, and now Lozano faces evading arrest charges. He was given a $25,000 bond–he remains in the Cameron County jail.

