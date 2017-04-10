Man Kills Wife and Self While Kids are Home in Donna

Man Kills Wife and Self While Kids are Home in Donna
DONNA (KFXV) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office released new information about a murder-suicide in rural donna this weekend.
Investigators believe the couple’s deaths is a murder-suicide resulting from a domestic violence incident.
Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 900 block of Earling Rd. in rural Donna.  Upon arrival, authorities say the person who called them said their father had shot himself.  Deputies went inside the home and discovered 39-year-old, Orlando Sandoval with a gunshot wound.  They also found 40-year-old, Maria Sandoval’s body with gunshot wound.  An ambulance transported Orlando Sandoval to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.  The couple’s neighbors say they still can’t believe this took place near their home.
Sheriff’s investigators were at the scene to gather evidence and authorities notified Child Protective services to assist with the children that were inside the home at the time of the incident.

