Man Issued Life Sentence for Sexually Assaulting Teen

Edinburg (KFXV) — Last week, a judge handed a man a life sentence for sexually assaulting a teenager.

A jury found 32-year-old, Lionel James Gonzalez guilty for assaulting the daughter of his sister-in-law in June of 2016. Gonzalez — who served a previous sentence in Indiana for one count of sexual misconduct of a minor, and had another dismissed — began to “manipulate” a 15-year-old that lived in the house he stayed in.

After an investigation, Gonzalez later divulged that he touched the teen “above her clothing.”

He turned down various plea deals, and because of his previous charges he will now spend life in prison with the possibility of parole.