Man Issued Life Sentence for Sexually Assaulting Teen

Posted by | Apr 14, 2017 | |

Man Issued Life Sentence for Sexually Assaulting Teen

Edinburg (KFXV) — Last week, a judge handed a man a life sentence for sexually assaulting a teenager.
A jury found 32-year-old, Lionel James Gonzalez guilty for assaulting the daughter of his sister-in-law in June of 2016. Gonzalez — who served a previous sentence in Indiana for one count of sexual misconduct of a minor, and had another dismissed — began to “manipulate” a 15-year-old that lived in the house he stayed in.
After an investigation, Gonzalez later divulged that he touched the teen “above her clothing.”
He turned down various plea deals, and because of his previous charges he will now spend life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Donna I.S.D. Superintendent to Keep Position after Misconduct Allegations

Donna I.S.D. Superintendent to Keep Position after Misconduct Allegations

February 6, 2015

Juarez-Lincoln Mariachi Director Formally Charged with Child Pornography

Juarez-Lincoln Mariachi Director Formally Charged with Child Pornography

February 28, 2014

CBP Agents Seize $122K in Narcotics

CBP Agents Seize $122K in Narcotics

January 30, 2017

Two-Month-Old Found Dead in Brownsville

Two-Month-Old Found Dead in Brownsville

December 23, 2016

Leave a Reply

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Got News?

Submit your news tip

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT