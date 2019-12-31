Rio Grande City, Texas– A man is under arrest for stealing the cash register from a convenience store.

Surveillance video shows the moment a twenty-seven-year-old identified as Audelio Rios, took the entire tray from a cash register at the business. authorities say they received tips from the community which helped in the arrest.

“Immediately, the officers and investigators, knew who he was because we had previously arrested him on thefts, burglaries and also some family violence.”

Rios is facing charges for robbery and evading arrest. He remains behind bars at the Starr County jail.

