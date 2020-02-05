Sullivan city, Texas– The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting.

This incident happened this afternoon, where five individuals wearing ski-masks tried robbing a house at gunpoint. The shooting took place between the subjects and the homeowner. The owner was shot and transported to a local hospital by air. All of the suspects fled the scene, three of them on foot, and the other two left in a dark color passenger car.

“We searched for the individuals but called it off. We have alerted the local hospitals to be on the lookout if any individuals show up in the emergency room. “

According to sheriff Eddie Guerra, the local elementary school near the incident was placed on lockdown.

We will bring you more information as it’s made available.