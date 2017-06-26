Man Gets Life Sentence for Murder of Co-Worker

Edinburg (KFXV) — A Progreso man received a life sentence for the 2016 murder of his co-worker.

According to court documents, a jury found Adalberto Guardado Mosqueda guilty of capital murder. Police say, Guardado shot his co-worker Gilberto Garces because of a drug deal.

The Monitor reports Guardado will now serve a life sentence in prison, without the possibility of parole.

They also report that authorities are still searching for two other men — identified as Sergio Medrano Cavazos and Mauricio Vidal — in connection to this case.

