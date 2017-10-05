A man in Pharr is arrested for allegedly attempting to flee from authorities during a traffic stop. These are exclusive images of the moment authorities were searching for the man at a commercial plaza on Jackson Rd. A helicopter surrounding the area during the search. Officials confirm he was detained but his identity has not been revealed nor details of where he was located.
