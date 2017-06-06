Man Facing Sexual Assault Charges

Man Facing Sexual Assault Charges

Weslaco (KFXV) – In Hidalgo County, the Sheriff’s Office arrested a 19-year-old man after a woman accused him of allegedly having sex with her 16-year-old daughter.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office report that a Weslaco mother contacted them after learning that her daughter had a sexual relationship with Joe Anthony Rivera, also from Weslaco, when she went through her daughter’s cell phone.
The criminal complaint states that investigators took a statement from the daughter who said she’d had a relationship with Rivera for over a year, and had had sex with him under a tree outside of her house.
Rivera now faces charges of Sexual Assault of a child, and a bond of $15,000.

