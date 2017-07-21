Man Exposes Himself To Minor

MCALLEN (KFXV) — Police need your help locating a man wanted for indecent exposure.
According to investigators with the department, a warrant has been issued for 40-year-old, Jorge Guadalupe Ramirez Jr. for exposing himself near the 4100 block of 25th Street. He’s described as five foot, eight inches, 160 pounds, with salt and pepper hair, and brown eyes.
Call the McAllen Crime Stoppers with any tips.

