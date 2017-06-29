Man Escapes Police Custody in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE (KFXV) — A man escapes police upon his arrest this afternoon in Brownsville.

The fugitive was originally arrested for the possession of an unlicensed weapon. According to officials, he was found with a gun upon his arrest but once he was handcuffed, the situation became a little more complicated.

With DPS helicopters roaming the area in search of the fugitive along with K9 officers, the search came to an end on a rural road in southeast Brownsville.

While details of the motive for his arrest have not yet been released, it is important to mention that Texas laws do allow anyone 18 years or older to purchase a rifle, shotgun, ammunition or any firearm as long as you have a valid id and no criminal record. But do not forget that you must get a license in order to lawfully obtain the gun and prevent an arrest by officials.