Brownsville (KFXV) — A Brownsville man accused of murdering his parents has entered a “guilty” plea today in a Cameron County Courtroom. According to court documents, Brownsville Police arrested Joel Lopez Collazo for the January 2016 murder of his parents. Reports indicate that his parents’ bodies were found several days after the crime inside their home. Collazo received a sentence of 60 years in prison.
