A man’s life cut short last night after an auto-pedestrian accident in Harlingen.

It was at around 9 pm when Harlingen Police responded to the corner of Loop 499 and New Combes Highway.  First responders on the scene located the victim – a male-  lying on the road where he was declared dead.  An investigation determining he had been struck by a vehicle  traveling west.  Authorities continue investigating the crash.  No word yet on who was responsible.  We will update you as more details become available.