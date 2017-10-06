A man’s life cut short last night after an auto-pedestrian accident in Harlingen.

It was at around 9 pm when Harlingen Police responded to the corner of Loop 499 and New Combes Highway. First responders on the scene located the victim – a male- lying on the road where he was declared dead. An investigation determining he had been struck by a vehicle traveling west. Authorities continue investigating the crash. No word yet on who was responsible. We will update you as more details become available.