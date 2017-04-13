Man Claims CBP Used Excessive Force When Crossing Into U.S.

BROWNSVILLE (KFXV) — A man is claiming to have been assaulted by CBP Officers at Brownsville International Bridge
The man has been on bedrest since the incident and is already preparing to take legal action.
The victim’s attorney, claiming excessive force was used on the Brownsville resident, on April 2nd, 2017 by Customs and Border Protection Officers as they were coming back to the U.S. from Matamoros, Tamaulipas.
Fox News, is not identifying the victim, per his request.

The result: Several fractures that the victim says is not only a physical impediment but, one that has also left his family members traumatized by the encounter with the officers.

In a statement to FOX NEWS, Customs and Border Protection said that while they can’t comment on specific cases, cbp stresses honor and integrity in every aspect of their mission, adding that the agency cooperates with any ongoing investigations.

The victim’s attorney is currently collecting evidence in this investigation– that will help build a case against the agency.

