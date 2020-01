Laredo, Texas– A man is arrested and is facing charges of harboring a runaway.

According to reports, a caller informed police that her brother was inside a residence with a female that had not been home in months. When police arrived they found 18-year-old, Mario Villegas jr with a female who had been listed as an active runaway since November.

Police arrested Villegas, who was taken to the Webb County jail and his bond set at $1,500.