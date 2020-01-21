Alamo, Texas– A man was formally charged and after he was arrested for involvement in a shooting with alamo police Sunday night.

The man was identified as 35-year-old Arturo Fred Garza faces 4 counts of criminal attempt capital murder and one count of evading arrest….Garza is currently held under a 330 thousand dollar bond.

“He managed to turn around and fire one to two shots at my officers. At that time my two officers engaged him back. Firing their weapons at him not hitting him.”

The incident began after the suspect told an employee of a convenience store located on the corner of alamo road and 495…That he had weapons on him…That employee called 911. He was later arrested and authorities confirmed that no one was injured.