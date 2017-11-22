San Juan Police arrested a man on Tuesday, after the suspect robbed a convenience store with a knife. FOX NEWS SOUTH TEXAS was there when he received his charges.

A $500,000 bond is what a man was set after simply robbing $28 at a local gas station. According to San Juan Police, the suspect identified as Daniel Vargas threatened an employee at Stripes Convenience Store located on the 600 block of Business 83, early Monday morning.

Surveillance footage of the store captured the moment a police officer walks into the store just as the suspect fled the scene. Unaware of what had happened the officer found the employee hiding in a back room. Officers then identified the suspect as Daniel Vargas issuing out a warrant for his arrest. He was detained Tuesday at his residence in Donna. Daniel Vargas is currently being held at the correctional facility in Hidalgo County.