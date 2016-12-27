Man Charged For Four Deaths After Accident

This article was originally published 5 months ago, which may make its actuality or accuracy possibly no longer valid. rgvfox.com is not responsible for any misunderstanding or errors which may occur in the information presented.

Raymondville (KFXV) — The man responsible for the death of four family members after an accident with his 18 wheeler is charged. The fatal accident in happened over the holiday weekend. A tractor trailer struck a family’s vehicle on FM 186, killing four of them.

The victims were 34-year-old Luis Cantu, 37-year-old, Elizabeth Murad, 14-year-old Delroy Cantu, and 8-year-old, Luis Cantu Jr.

38 year old, Antonio Quintero-Valdez Jr is charged with four counts of criminal negligent homicide. A judge set Quintero’s bond at $100,000.